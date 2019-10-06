Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Sawyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SAWYER, John Robert "Buzz" 88, of St. Petersburg, formerly of Tallman, NY and Goshen, NY, passed away September 27, 2019. Buzz was born in Goshen, NY to John and Matilda Sawyer on April 10, 1931. He graduated from Goshen Central High School and earned bachelor's and master's degrees from the State University of New York at Albany. He spent over two decades as a professor and department chairman at Westchester Community College. Buzz was preceded in death by his parents, his brother William Sawyer, and his grandson Philip Buenaventura. Buzz is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Diane Sawyer; his children, Kirk Sawyer (Linda), and Barrie Buenaventura (Lou); his grandchildren, Colin Sawyer, Cael Sawyer, Sonia Buenaventura, and Paul Buenaventura; his great-granddaughters, Mia Buenaventura and Lily Buenaventura; his sisters, Jean Bonauto and Mary Kay Sawyer, and loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Buzz was a devoted husband, loving father, skilled gardener, elegant dancer, masterful crossword puzzle-solver, and sharp bridge player who was always happy to share a good story, a good joke, and a good gin. Buzz enjoyed more than thirty years of retirement during which he supported local organizations and institutions with countless volunteer hours, wore out numerous bicycles with daily rides, and sailed on more than 50 cruises with Diane. There will be a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 2-4 pm at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home at 2201 Dr. M. L. King Street North in St. Petersburg. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Buzz's memory to The Dali Museum or the . Visit the online guestbook at:

SAWYER, John Robert "Buzz" 88, of St. Petersburg, formerly of Tallman, NY and Goshen, NY, passed away September 27, 2019. Buzz was born in Goshen, NY to John and Matilda Sawyer on April 10, 1931. He graduated from Goshen Central High School and earned bachelor's and master's degrees from the State University of New York at Albany. He spent over two decades as a professor and department chairman at Westchester Community College. Buzz was preceded in death by his parents, his brother William Sawyer, and his grandson Philip Buenaventura. Buzz is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Diane Sawyer; his children, Kirk Sawyer (Linda), and Barrie Buenaventura (Lou); his grandchildren, Colin Sawyer, Cael Sawyer, Sonia Buenaventura, and Paul Buenaventura; his great-granddaughters, Mia Buenaventura and Lily Buenaventura; his sisters, Jean Bonauto and Mary Kay Sawyer, and loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Buzz was a devoted husband, loving father, skilled gardener, elegant dancer, masterful crossword puzzle-solver, and sharp bridge player who was always happy to share a good story, a good joke, and a good gin. Buzz enjoyed more than thirty years of retirement during which he supported local organizations and institutions with countless volunteer hours, wore out numerous bicycles with daily rides, and sailed on more than 50 cruises with Diane. There will be a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 2-4 pm at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home at 2201 Dr. M. L. King Street North in St. Petersburg. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Buzz's memory to The Dali Museum or the . Visit the online guestbook at: AndersonMcQueen.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations