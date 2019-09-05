Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Schrader. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCHRADER, John Luke (aka Big Heavy) 33, of San Antonio, FL passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. Luke was born June 25, 1986 in Dade City, FL to Terry and Laura Stevens Schrader and was a lifelong area resident. Luke is survived by his two boys: Caleb and Dalton Schrader; his parents, Terry and Laura Schrader; his sister, Katelan Schrader; his brother, Jacob (Brittany) Schrader; grandmothers, Mary Schrader and Henrietta Stevens; niece and nephew, Lilah and Grayson Schrader; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Imogene North Jones and grandfathers, Arthur Schrader and Tommy Stevens Sr. Luke was an avid sportsman and loved the outdoors. He loved his family and friends and was always eager to lend a helping hand. Luke was loved by all that knew him. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm, Friday evening at Calvary Assembly of God. Funeral Services will be held 11 am, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Calvary Assembly of God in Dade City, with burial to follow at Garden of Memories in San Antonio.

