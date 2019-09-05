John Schrader (1986 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Our hearts are breaking for you and Terry! We are praying..."
    - Bill and Verna Swain
  • "Our thoughts and prays go out to the entire Schrader..."
    - Tommy & Mary Laux
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Jill Korst
  • "Difficult to digest this loss. We are here unconditionally..."
    - Brian Smith
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with you during the loss of..."
    - Angela Lewis-Bennett
Service Information
Hodges Family Funeral Home - Dade City
11441 US HIGHWAY 301
Dade City, FL
33525
(352)-567-6100
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calvary Assembly of God
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Assembly of God
Dade City, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SCHRADER, John Luke (aka Big Heavy) 33, of San Antonio, FL passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. Luke was born June 25, 1986 in Dade City, FL to Terry and Laura Stevens Schrader and was a lifelong area resident. Luke is survived by his two boys: Caleb and Dalton Schrader; his parents, Terry and Laura Schrader; his sister, Katelan Schrader; his brother, Jacob (Brittany) Schrader; grandmothers, Mary Schrader and Henrietta Stevens; niece and nephew, Lilah and Grayson Schrader; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Imogene North Jones and grandfathers, Arthur Schrader and Tommy Stevens Sr. Luke was an avid sportsman and loved the outdoors. He loved his family and friends and was always eager to lend a helping hand. Luke was loved by all that knew him. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm, Friday evening at Calvary Assembly of God. Funeral Services will be held 11 am, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Calvary Assembly of God in Dade City, with burial to follow at Garden of Memories in San Antonio. www.hodgesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.