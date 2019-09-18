Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John SCOTT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCOTT, John Wilson of St. Petersburg, went to join his loving daughter, Linda and Service Dog Jack -1-, on Au- gust 9, 2019. He is preceded by his parents and brother. He was a brilliant man with many talents. A marine pilot, diver, sailor, poet, adventurer, and friend to all. He worked at Bay Pines Veterans Hospital and Palms of Pasadena. He loved the ocean, stars, and animals, and dedicated his life to helping others. His presence was larger than life. His eyes bluer than the deepest sea. His laughter more beautiful than music. He is survived by his son, John W. Scott; daughter, Sandra McClernan; Lynn Heady, his girlfriend of 23 years; and several beautiful grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild- ren; and his faithful service dog "Jack 2 ." He was laid to rest at Bay Pines of St. Petersburg. Heaven just got a hero. Semper Fi Scotty.

SCOTT, John Wilson of St. Petersburg, went to join his loving daughter, Linda and Service Dog Jack -1-, on Au- gust 9, 2019. He is preceded by his parents and brother. He was a brilliant man with many talents. A marine pilot, diver, sailor, poet, adventurer, and friend to all. He worked at Bay Pines Veterans Hospital and Palms of Pasadena. He loved the ocean, stars, and animals, and dedicated his life to helping others. His presence was larger than life. His eyes bluer than the deepest sea. His laughter more beautiful than music. He is survived by his son, John W. Scott; daughter, Sandra McClernan; Lynn Heady, his girlfriend of 23 years; and several beautiful grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild- ren; and his faithful service dog "Jack 2 ." He was laid to rest at Bay Pines of St. Petersburg. Heaven just got a hero. Semper Fi Scotty. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 18, 2019

