Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
John Scroppo

Obituary Condolences

John Scroppo Obituary
SCROPPO, John

70, of St. Petersburg, passed Friday, March 22, 2019. He was born and raised in Chicago, IL. John is survived by his son, John M. Scroppo; sister, Eleanor Digristina. He leaves behind many loving family members and friends. His viewing will be held at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr MLK St. N., St. Petersburg on Wednesday, March 27 from 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church 200 78th Ave NE, St. Petersburg Thursday, March 28 at 11 am. Share condolences at: AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019
