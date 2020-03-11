SESSIONS, John Robert died Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Brandon, Florida, at the age of 99. He was born in New York City, New York on June 27, 1920. He proudly served in the Navy during World War II receiving the victory medal. John was preceded in death by the love of his life, for 66 years, Georgia Pappageorge; and grandson, Christian Sessions. He leaves behind a daughter, Ann Farkas (Larry); son, John Robert Sessions Jr. (Sandra); five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He enjoyed live and always had a smile. We want to thank the caregivers at Aldea Green and LifePath Hospice for their thoughtfulness and support.

