SHAFFER, John R. 69, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family. John was born to Donald R. and Helen M. Shaffer in Baltimore, Maryland on Christmas Day in 1950. John came into this world as a special gift on Christmas Day. John served our country (Army) and was stationed in Vietnam. John was a dedicated veteran with a lot of pride. John was known as the "handyman." John could repair, build and design just about anything you could think of. He will be truly missed by so many people that relied on his skills. John is survived by his wife, step daughter, two sisters and many other family members and friends. John's request was to be cremated with no services. If you wish to recognize John, the family has established a memorial fund with Bay Care VA Healthcare System in John's name. Checks should be made payable to: "Bay Pines VA Healthcare System." Memo portion of checks should note: "In memory of (insert name of family member)" Donations should be mailed to: Bay Pines VA Healthcare System Attn: Voluntary Service (135) 10,000 Bay Pines Blvd. Bay Pines, FL 33744



