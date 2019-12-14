|
SHELLING, John Frederick passed away on November 29, 2019. Jack was born in Allentown, PA, in 1930. After serv ing in an intelligence unit in Japan during the Korean War, he married Jean Esther Fretz in 1956. After working several years for Honeywell, he owned and operated a real estate company for 20 years in the Clearwater, Florida area. He is survived by his wife, Jean; daughter, Linda and her husband, Michael Fitzgerald and their sons, Jack and Ian; daughter Kathy; and daughter, Karen and her husband, Joe and their sons John, Daniel, and Matthew. He is also survived by his brother, Ted, Ted's wife, Greta, and their son Tim. There will be a memorial service January 4, 2020, at Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home in Clearwater at 11 am.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 14, 2019