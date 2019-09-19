|
SIMS, John Carl 35, of St. Petersburg, FL, went to be with the Lord, August 31, 2019. Preceded in death by his older brother, Michael David Walterson and step-father Paul W. Cumbie, he is survived by his wife of five years, Madison Kristine Sims; his precious son, Carson Alexander Sims; father, Barry Fred Sims; mother, Laurie Ann Carley Cumbie; brothers, Beau Reibel and Michael Cumbie and his sister, Melissa (Ben) McLaughlin. John was a loving husband, father, son and friend. In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed. I Corinthians 15:52. You will dearly be missed till the day we meet again. Services will be held 1 pm, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Gillette, Parrish, FL. Fellowship to follow after service. Please sign guestbook at: SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 19, 2019