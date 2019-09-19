Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
Resources
More Obituaries for John SIMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John SIMS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John SIMS Obituary
SIMS, John Carl 35, of St. Petersburg, FL, went to be with the Lord, August 31, 2019. Preceded in death by his older brother, Michael David Walterson and step-father Paul W. Cumbie, he is survived by his wife of five years, Madison Kristine Sims; his precious son, Carson Alexander Sims; father, Barry Fred Sims; mother, Laurie Ann Carley Cumbie; brothers, Beau Reibel and Michael Cumbie and his sister, Melissa (Ben) McLaughlin. John was a loving husband, father, son and friend. In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed. I Corinthians 15:52. You will dearly be missed till the day we meet again. Services will be held 1 pm, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Gillette, Parrish, FL. Fellowship to follow after service. Please sign guestbook at: SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Southern Funeral Care
Download Now