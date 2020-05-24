STAFFENBEAL, John E. 83 of New Port Richey passed away on May 19, 2020. John was a teacher and school administrator in the Des Moines area for almost 40 years. John also served his country in the U.S. Army. John is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Staffenbeal of New Port Richey; daughter, Terri Staffenbeal- Rosenbalm and her husband, Brian of Ankeny, Iowa; son, Michael John Staffenbeal of Elkhorn, Nebraska. John avidly loved hunting, fishing, golfing, traveling, and watching his beloved Iowa Hawkeyes. Above all, John enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by his many friends and family. Dobies FH/ Old CR 54



