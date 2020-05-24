John Staffenbeal
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STAFFENBEAL, John E. 83 of New Port Richey passed away on May 19, 2020. John was a teacher and school administrator in the Des Moines area for almost 40 years. John also served his country in the U.S. Army. John is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Staffenbeal of New Port Richey; daughter, Terri Staffenbeal- Rosenbalm and her husband, Brian of Ankeny, Iowa; son, Michael John Staffenbeal of Elkhorn, Nebraska. John avidly loved hunting, fishing, golfing, traveling, and watching his beloved Iowa Hawkeyes. Above all, John enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by his many friends and family. Dobies FH/ Old CR 54

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
8825 Old County Road 54
New Port Richey, FL 34653
(727) 372-2550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved