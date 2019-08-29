STEFFENSEN, John Charles 75, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019 with his wife and children by his bedside. He is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Kristine, Tom and Carrie. He has two sisters, Carole and Sandra. He leaves five special grandsons, Nathan, Andrew, Nicky, Jackson and Noah. John's parents and son, John Turner preceed him in death. John cared deeply about his family and they appreciated his wry sense of humor. From childhood, he loved the IOWA Hawkeyes. John earned his degree from Iowa, met his college sweetheart and future wife, and watched every Iowa game. Donations to University of Iowa Stead family Childrens Hospital.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 29, 2019