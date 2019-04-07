HILL, John Stephen "Jack"
entered eternal rest Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was born on July 21, 1933 in New York City and was the beloved son of John and Ellen (Phelan) Hill. He graduated from high school and served his country proudly. John is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Constance; his four children, Adonna, John, Kathleen, and Maureen; his sister, Nancy Farrell and her daughter Julie Farrell; five beloved grandchildren, Nichole Hill, Nicholas Hill-Dixon, Gabriella Hill-Dixon, Kathryn Hill Anderson, Matthew Hill Anderson; and three great-grandchildren, Tristan Bell, Aubriana Feblez, and Kiara Williams. John worked as a computer programmer, loved bowling, and moved to Land O'Lakes, Florida 27 years ago from his native New York. Services were held Friday, March 29, 2019 at Michels-Lundquist Funeral Home in New Port Richey.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019