SULLIVAN, John C. 79, of Tampa, FL, passed away September 29, 2019. Born in Washington DC, John was a US Navy veteran. He is survived by his loving family: his wife of 58 years, Quinell Sullivan; daughter, Karen Sullivan; sisters-in-law, Jelane Battle and Rachel Pevey; and brother-in-law, Reed Pevey. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 10 am to 10:30 am at the Blount & Curry West Chapel, 6802 Silvermill Dr., Tampa, with a funeral service beginning at 10:30. Memorial donations may be made in John's memory to the . Please view our online guestbook at: www.blountcurrywest.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2019