John Sullivan (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
Blount and Curry Funeral Home Oldsmar West Hillsborough Chapel
6802 SILVERMILL DR
Tampa, FL
33635
(813)-814-4444
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Blount and Curry Funeral Home Oldsmar West Hillsborough Chapel
6802 SILVERMILL DR
Tampa, FL 33635
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Blount and Curry Funeral Home Oldsmar West Hillsborough Chapel
6802 SILVERMILL DR
Tampa, FL 33635
Obituary
SULLIVAN, John C. 79, of Tampa, FL, passed away September 29, 2019. Born in Washington DC, John was a US Navy veteran. He is survived by his loving family: his wife of 58 years, Quinell Sullivan; daughter, Karen Sullivan; sisters-in-law, Jelane Battle and Rachel Pevey; and brother-in-law, Reed Pevey. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 10 am to 10:30 am at the Blount & Curry West Chapel, 6802 Silvermill Dr., Tampa, with a funeral service beginning at 10:30. Memorial donations may be made in John's memory to the . Please view our online guestbook at: www.blountcurrywest.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2019
