AYERS, John T.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John T. AYERS.
Born May 21, 1923 in Jennings, FL, passed March 12, 2019. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He is survived by one daughter; one 1 brother; two sisters, other relatives and friends. Visitation today 4-7 pm. Funeral service Thursday, March 21, 10:30 am at Lawson Funeral Home with interment to follow at Sarasota National Cemetery with military honors. A memorial service for Mr. Ayers will be held Saturday, March 23, 11 am at Faith Memorial Baptist Church, 1800 18th Ave. S.
Lawson Funeral Home
727-623-9025
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 20, 2019