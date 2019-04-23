Guest Book View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Send Flowers Obituary





67, of Tampa, passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2019. John was born on August 14, 1951, in Philippi, WV, and was raised in Haines City, FL. John is survived by his adoring wife of 40 years, Rosemary Watts; his three children, Joshua Thomas Watts, John Carlisle Watts, and Jane Elizabeth Watts Gladstone; his brother, Arthur Watts; his sister, Paula Heller; and his mother, Mary Watts Shaw. He had a contagious joy for life, great sense of humor, and a generous and loving heart that will be greatly missed. His zest for life was experienced through his many travels and adventures with Rosemary. John began his career at Exchange Bank in Haines City and most recently was Executive Vice President at Cadence Bank after spending his entire career in banking. The impact of his life professionally, philanthropically, and as a father, husband, and friend will continue to be realized. John and his wife, Rosemary, grew up in Haines City, FL, and have made Tampa their home for the past four decades. John was enthusiastically involved in the Tampa business community and served on the boards of the Tampa Museum of Art, St. Petersburg Opera, and the Hyde Park Presbyterian Church Foundation. He was preceded in death by his father, Dorsey R. Watts. There will be a gathering of friends and family at the Tampa Woman's Club, 2901 Bayshore Boulevard, on Thursday, April 25 from 4-6 pm. A Memorial Service will be conducted on Saturday, April 27 at 2pm at Hyde Park Presbyterian Church, 1309 West Swann Avenue. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John's honor to the Tampa Museum of Art or Hyde Park Presbyterian Church.



Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 23, 2019

