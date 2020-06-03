THOMSON, Cmdr, John Alexander "Johnny T" USN (Ret.) Long-time Tierra Verde resident, John A. Thomson passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020. He was born and raised in Rochester, New York on March 7, 1938, and graduated from Brighton High School, where he played football for the only undefeated/untied team in Brighton history. He attended Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology at Saint Louis University and graduated with a degree in Aviation Engineering. In 1960, he was commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy, becoming a Naval Flight Officer, while rising through the ranks flying long range maritime patrol aircraft, including during the Cuban Missile Crisis and in other conflicts around the world. He was awarded a second degree in aeronautical engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. His Navy tours included serving as the Communications Officer department head aboard USS Franklin D. Roosevelt (CVA 42); Officer-in-Charge, Anti-Submarine Warfare Center at Kadena Okinawa, Japan; and as Navy Architect for Command Control and Communications at the Pentagon. Following his retirement from the Navy after 23 years of active service, he worked for Harris Corporation, E-Systems, and Raytheon from where he retired a second time. He then joined Sailor's Wharf in St. Petersburg as a yacht broker selling sailboats. Finally, at age 69, he retired for the last time. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Weston Thomson and Myrtle Harding Thomson. He is survived by his brother, Frank Harding Thomson of Westminster, Colorado, as well as his four loving children, Diane Varner of Orange Park, Florida; Lori Hassett of South Mills, North Carolina; Jeffrey Frederick of Montclair, Virginia; and Cynthia Fountain of Houston, Texas; along with 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. The Neptune Society is facilitating burial arrangements with final interment at Arlington National Cemetery. A celebration of life is being planned at a future date in both Washington D.C. and at his favorite watering hole, Smuggler's Tavern "Smugs" on Tierra Verde. He will be missed.



