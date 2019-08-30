TURNER, John Harold 74, of Plant City, Florida, born in Moultrie, Georgia, November 16, 1944, entered into eternal rest August 28, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired as a Patrol Officer from the Tampa Police Department, and for many years he was a manager for BM Smith Motors. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and he loved antique trucks, he had his own special 1950 Ford F1 which he called "Little Red." He loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathryn Turner; children, Deborah Fletcher (Jeff), John Hill Turner, and Kathryn "Kathy" Rivera (Angelo); grandchildren, Michael Roe (Nicole), Jonathan Morales (Jasmin), Jarrod Morales (Yuri), Brittney Tillman (Duane), Jeffrey Fletcher, Courtney Turner, Carlee Turner, Caitlyn Turner, Angelina Rivera, Kasey Rivera, and Christine Owen; great-grandchildren, Kaitlynn Roe, Andrew Roe, Torie Orosco, Brianna Morales, Desiree Morales, Charles Morales, Christina Tillman, Brianna Tillman, Ashlynn Tillman, Joshua Tillman, and Clara JoAnn Tillman; sister, Iris McNabb (Al); and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Roe; parents, Rev. H.D. and Eunice Turner; and brothers, William Daniel Turner and Randy D. Turner. A funeral will be held Saturday, August 31, 11 am, at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 S. County Road 39, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 am. Committal to follow at Oaklawn Cemetery, Plant City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Florida Sheriff Boys Ranch, youthranches.org. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2019