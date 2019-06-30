Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John V. KOONTZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





was born April 13, 1926, in Baltimore, MD. At age 93, he went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ, June 22, 2019, at Mid-Pinellas Hospice, Pinellas Park, FL. He was predeceased by father, Jacob; mother Grace; sister, Anna; and sister, Grace; and is survived by one niece and four nephews all residing in British Columbia, Canada. John's life was devoted to serving the Lord Who loved him. From 1948-1997, John served as teacher, pastor, children's Bible Club leader, and various other positions including nursing home ministry in Pennsylvania. Never married, he and his one living sister, Grace, in 1997, moved to Tropical Gardens Mobile Home Park, St. Petersburg, FL. Here they continued this ministry together. At Grace's death in 2007, John became involved with Chaplain's Care Ministry and finished his life's work in 2019. John's desire was to "finish well". He has more than accomplished this. Direct Burial was held at Royal Palm South cemetery, June 27, 2019. A Celebration of Life was held at Tropical Gardens Mobile Home Park Clubhouse June 29, 2019. Visit the personalized online guestbook at

