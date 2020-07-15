VANDIVER, John Carlisle Sr. passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the age of 84. He was also known to many as Carlisle, a loving husband and father of five children. John was born in Miami, Florida on January 12, 1936 to Loy and Nellie Vandiver. He worked for Borden's Dairy as a superintendent for many years, eventually moving into the construction industry. In 1998 he formed his own company, Home Repairs by Carlisle, and remained active in that until he relocated to Ridge Manor, Florida where he has lived since 2009. John enjoyed bowling, woodworking, crossword puzzling and watching the cooking shows, home remodeling shows, old movie mysteries and antique car shows. John was preceded in death by his parents and half-brother, Basil Symonette. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Susie; his five children, Vickie (Levi) Fahrubel, Pam White, Valerie Vandiver, John Vandiver (Cindy), and Michael Vandiver. He also leaves nine grandchildren; Melissa White, Jessica White, Jeffrey (Sarah) White, Taylor White, Cora Vandiver, Kyra Vandiver, Jack Vandiver, Kylie Vandiver and Katie Vandiver along with four great-grandchildren; Shannon, James, Josiah and Jacob and two great-great-grandsons; Canaan and Cairo. He is also survived by his brother, Claude (Shirley) Vandiver; his niece, Heather McKnight and two nephews, Vince and Darren Vandiver.



