1/
John VANDIVER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VANDIVER, John Carlisle Sr. passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the age of 84. He was also known to many as Carlisle, a loving husband and father of five children. John was born in Miami, Florida on January 12, 1936 to Loy and Nellie Vandiver. He worked for Borden's Dairy as a superintendent for many years, eventually moving into the construction industry. In 1998 he formed his own company, Home Repairs by Carlisle, and remained active in that until he relocated to Ridge Manor, Florida where he has lived since 2009. John enjoyed bowling, woodworking, crossword puzzling and watching the cooking shows, home remodeling shows, old movie mysteries and antique car shows. John was preceded in death by his parents and half-brother, Basil Symonette. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Susie; his five children, Vickie (Levi) Fahrubel, Pam White, Valerie Vandiver, John Vandiver (Cindy), and Michael Vandiver. He also leaves nine grandchildren; Melissa White, Jessica White, Jeffrey (Sarah) White, Taylor White, Cora Vandiver, Kyra Vandiver, Jack Vandiver, Kylie Vandiver and Katie Vandiver along with four great-grandchildren; Shannon, James, Josiah and Jacob and two great-great-grandsons; Canaan and Cairo. He is also survived by his brother, Claude (Shirley) Vandiver; his niece, Heather McKnight and two nephews, Vince and Darren Vandiver.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved