VOUROS, John 84, of Tarpon Springs, passed away October 21, 2019. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Andrew and Kaliope; and sister, Vassos; and brother, Mikes. He was loving husband of 60 years to Mary; devoted father to Andrew (Rebecca) and Pete; and loved by entire extended family. A visitation will be held Saturday, October 26, from 11 am until the funeral at Noon at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Tarpon Springs. Donations may be made to Empath Hospice. Dobies FH/Tarpon
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 24, 2019