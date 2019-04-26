Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Services

Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Interment
Following Services
St. Stephen's Cemetery
Cold Springs, FL
John W. Braukman


John W. Braukman Obituary
BRAUKMAN, John W. Jr.

85, born April 1, 1934 in Cincinnati, OH, John was a graduate of Bellevue High School and joined the Navy in 1953. He was a co-pilot aboard the aircraft carrier USS Bennington. Following the Navy, he had a short tenure as a Television Repair Technician before joining G.E. Aircraft Engines in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was then transferred to G.E. Neutron Devices in Pinellas Park, FL. He was promoted to manage G.E. Service Shop in Cincinnati, OH and had progressively more responsible positions in the Service Shop businesses. He retired after 37 years with G.E. as and Executive Manager for the G.E. Central Region Service Shops. He was preceded in death by his son, Philip Braukman. He is survived by his wife, Katherine, 66 years; brother, David; two sons, Jay (Nicky) and Jim,(Megan) Braukman; and his daughter, Dawn (Steve) Sheard. He had eight grandchildren, John W. Braukman IV, Michell Fox, Lauren Braukman, Leah Doran, Chelsea Braukman, Trevor Braukman, Garret Braukman and Matteo Zancanella. He had six great-grandchildren, John, Jamie, Matthew, Maci, Peyton and Maddox. A visitation will be held at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens on Saturday, April 27 from 2-4 pm. He will be interred at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Cold Springs, Kentucky following a visitation at Doblings Funeral Home in Bellevue, Kentucky.

Curlew Hills F.H.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2019
