Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. John WAlter "Jack" LEVY. View Sign

LEVY, Dr. John Walter "Jack"



loving husband and father of two children, John and Andrea, passed in peace at the age of 88 in Tampa, Florida on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am on 1 March 2019 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church with the Reverend John Reese of St. Andrew's officiating. A reception will follow at the St. Andrews Episcopal Church Parish Hall. Arrangements are by Blunt & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood Chapel.



Jack was born in 1930 in Savannah, Georgia, the youngest of two children to Alphonso and Annie (Lovett) Levy. He was a proud alumnus of the Alfred E. Beach High School in Savannah. A dedicated academic, he received his bachelor's degree from Savannah State College, Master's degree from



Jack had a passion for golf. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. His proudest moment was recording a hole-in-one at the Babe Zaharias golf course. It was also on the golf course where he met and fell in love with Carla Coonce and in 2008, they were married in Lake City, Florida. Together they united in a love that exemplified the words of John 4:7, "Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God".



Preceded in death by Mildred (wife), Anlaurie (wife), and Alphonso (brother), Jack is survived by Carla Levy and her sons, James and Norman Black; John W. Levy II (Anlaurie) and wife, Jennifer and their three children, Tyrone, and wife, Barbara and their two children, Hailey and Raquel, Chanel, and husband, Kevin and daughter, Harlow, Blake and wife, Rukshani and their two children, Kaili and Aiyla; his daughter, Andrea Riddick and her two children, Perseus and Morgan; his stepson, Leroy Milledge (Mildred); and nephew, Wayne Levy (Alphonso).



The family of Jack Levy requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials be given to the St. Andrew's Foundation. The family also wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Henry Gallo, Dr. Phillip Atigra, LifePath Hospice, the Blunt & Curry Funeral Home and the clergy, vestry, and members of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.

LEVY, Dr. John Walter "Jack"loving husband and father of two children, John and Andrea, passed in peace at the age of 88 in Tampa, Florida on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am on 1 March 2019 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church with the Reverend John Reese of St. Andrew's officiating. A reception will follow at the St. Andrews Episcopal Church Parish Hall. Arrangements are by Blunt & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood Chapel.Jack was born in 1930 in Savannah, Georgia, the youngest of two children to Alphonso and Annie (Lovett) Levy. He was a proud alumnus of the Alfred E. Beach High School in Savannah. A dedicated academic, he received his bachelor's degree from Savannah State College, Master's degree from New York University , and then a Doctorate from the University of Georgia in 1970. Dr. Levy spent his entire professional career enriching the lives of students as a teacher and a professor at the University of South Florida until his retirement in 1996. He continued his impact on the community through his work as an active member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. At St. Andrew's he shared his love for learning through the Kairos Prison Ministry where he celebrated the transforming love and forgiveness of Jesus Christ with incarcerated men and their families, striving to become loving and productive citizens of their communities.Jack had a passion for golf. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. His proudest moment was recording a hole-in-one at the Babe Zaharias golf course. It was also on the golf course where he met and fell in love with Carla Coonce and in 2008, they were married in Lake City, Florida. Together they united in a love that exemplified the words of John 4:7, "Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God".Preceded in death by Mildred (wife), Anlaurie (wife), and Alphonso (brother), Jack is survived by Carla Levy and her sons, James and Norman Black; John W. Levy II (Anlaurie) and wife, Jennifer and their three children, Tyrone, and wife, Barbara and their two children, Hailey and Raquel, Chanel, and husband, Kevin and daughter, Harlow, Blake and wife, Rukshani and their two children, Kaili and Aiyla; his daughter, Andrea Riddick and her two children, Perseus and Morgan; his stepson, Leroy Milledge (Mildred); and nephew, Wayne Levy (Alphonso).The family of Jack Levy requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials be given to the St. Andrew's Foundation. The family also wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Henry Gallo, Dr. Phillip Atigra, LifePath Hospice, the Blunt & Curry Funeral Home and the clergy, vestry, and members of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites NYU University of Georgia Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close