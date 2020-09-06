John WELSH

WELSH, John J. passed away on August 30, 2020. He was born on September 16, 1927 in Orange, NJ. He was a member of the Merchant Marine and U.S. Air Force. He earned a B.A. degree from New York University. He was a project manager for MARTA in Atlanta, GA, among other occupations. John met Beverly Brunson in 1997 and they married in 2007. John enjoyed traveling, golf and theater. John is survived by his wife, Beverly of Largo; and his brother, Robert Welsh and nieces and nephews in New Jersey. A private funeral will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota.



