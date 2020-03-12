WHALEN, John Alex 23, of Brandon, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was born May 12, 1996 in Brandon, FL. John is survived by his loving parents, John P. and Brenda Lee Whalen; his sister, Katie and brother, James. He is also survived by his grandfather, Timothy Adkins and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will receive friends for Visitation Thursday, March 12, 2020 between 5 and 8 pm, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 13 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4450 County Rd. 579, Seffner, at 11 am, followed by Interment at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. Our time together was far too shor. May you be at peace in God's arms. Love you always Mom and Dad, Katie and James, forever in our hearts.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 12, 2020