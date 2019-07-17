McCABE, John William
69, of St. Petersburg, passed away July 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Schmidhammer) McCabe; loving father of Odessa Winters, Amanda (Brian) Creadon, Aaron (Alexandra) McCabe, and stepdaughter, Krista (Jeremy) Schauder; nine grandchildren; three siblings, Barbara Ann Fink, JoAnne Brozenick, Kimberly (Ronald) Baselj and the late James Louis McCabe Jr. and Edward P. McCabe; son of the late James Louis McCabe Sr. and Anna Marie Wilkes-McCabe. He will also be sadly missed by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. John was a decorated Army Airborne Veteran of the 3b Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, Army Paratrooper. He served in Vietnam, and was the recipient of the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and Commendation Medal. Services will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10 am. Full Military Honors following Mass and Celebration of Life at Orange Blossom at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers family is asking to donate to .
WWW.AlifeTribute.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from July 17 to July 18, 2019