John WILLMOT

WILLMOT, Captain John Thurston 81, of St. Petersburg, died July 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Staten Island, NY, Mr. Willmot resided in Hopatcong, NJ, for many years before moving to St. Petersburg in 1984. A U.S. Army veteran, he served with the 28th Infantry Regiment, Co. C/L in Germany. He retired as a tugboat captain from Moran Towing Corporation in 2009 after 51 years on the water. He and his crew were recognized for meritorious service for their acts of heroism September 11, 2001 and for the days of recovery following. From the tug the Kathleen Turecamo, he and his crew joined with the local maritime community to rescue and evacuate victims stranded in Lower Manhattan. He was a member of Nitram Lodge No. 188 and honorary member of Gulf Beach Lodge No. 291 F&AM and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was the son of the late Clarence and Mary Willmot; father of the late John W. Willmot; and brother of the late Warren, Donald and Claire. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Anne Willmot; a son, Gregory Willmot of Blairstown, NJ; two daughters, Julie Willmot of Lawrenceville, NJ, and Tara Griffith of St. Petersburg; eight grandchildren, Morgan, Jesse, Shelby, Ciara, Isabel, Jack, Kyle and Madison; four great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Fred Willmot and Leslie Gemme of Dunedin; a sister, Mary Jane Lohr of Staten Island; many nieces and nephews, especially Tom and Sheila Willmot of St. Petersburg; and his tugboat community family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by R. Lee Williams & Son



