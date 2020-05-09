WILSKY, John C. 78, passed away at his home in Aiken, SC May 5, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. John was born in Tampa FL and worked for 39 years as an electrical engineer at TECO. He is survived by Janice Wilsky, his wife of 55 years; daughter, Cynthia M. Wilsky, (Kristen), Atlanta, GA; son, John C. Wilsky Jr. (Shaunna), New Castle, CO; grandchildren, Dana Nelson, Jacob and Addison Wilsky; siblings, Jeanette Smith, Louise Burchell, Walter Wilsky. John was an avid sports fan and loved the outdoors. He enjoyed camping and hiking in the mountains of Colorado. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Feeding America, The Nature Conservancy or the charity of your choice. Visit the online guestbook at: www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 9, 2020.