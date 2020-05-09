John WILSKY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILSKY, John C. 78, passed away at his home in Aiken, SC May 5, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. John was born in Tampa FL and worked for 39 years as an electrical engineer at TECO. He is survived by Janice Wilsky, his wife of 55 years; daughter, Cynthia M. Wilsky, (Kristen), Atlanta, GA; son, John C. Wilsky Jr. (Shaunna), New Castle, CO; grandchildren, Dana Nelson, Jacob and Addison Wilsky; siblings, Jeanette Smith, Louise Burchell, Walter Wilsky. John was an avid sports fan and loved the outdoors. He enjoyed camping and hiking in the mountains of Colorado. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Feeding America, The Nature Conservancy or the charity of your choice. Visit the online guestbook at: www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 9, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies, Grief can be so hard, but your special memories help you to cope. Remembering your loved one today and always.
Simone Taylor
May 8, 2020
Rest in Peace John, you fought a long battle.
Diane Hartman
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved