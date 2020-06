John WILSON

WILSON, John T. affectionately known as Frog, 63, passed away May 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his parents, Donald and Virginia Wilson; sister, Beverly Wilson Kane and spouse Ann Wenner; brother, Lee Wilson and spouse Renee Wilson; daughter, Jana Wilson Clark and son-in-law Jason Clark; grandchildren, Juliana, Jason, and Natalia. There will be a service at Unity North Tampa Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1 pm. A celebration of life will follow in Cocoa, date to be announced. In lieu of flowers please make any donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital