John WILSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILSON, John T. affectionately known as Frog, 63, passed away May 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his parents, Donald and Virginia Wilson; sister, Beverly Wilson Kane and spouse Ann Wenner; brother, Lee Wilson and spouse Renee Wilson; daughter, Jana Wilson Clark and son-in-law Jason Clark; grandchildren, Juliana, Jason, and Natalia. There will be a service at Unity North Tampa Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1 pm. A celebration of life will follow in Cocoa, date to be announced. In lieu of flowers please make any donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved