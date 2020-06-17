John WILSON

WILSON, John T. affectionately known as Frog, 63, passed away May 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his parents, Donald and Virginia Wilson; sister, Beverly Wilson Kane and spouse Ann Wenner; brother, Lee Wilson and spouse Renee Wilson; daughter, Jana Wilson Clark and son-in-law Jason Clark; grandchildren, Juliana, Jason, and Natalia. There will be a service at Unity North Tampa Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1 pm. A celebration of life will follow in Cocoa, date to be announced. In lieu of flowers please make any donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.