WILSON, John R. "Jack" passed Oct. 5, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Nanette "Nan" Wilson; her sons and grandchildren; his loving brother, James "Skip" Wilson (Sue); and their children and grandchildren; his nephew, Gary Wilson (Denise); their children and grandchildren; his niece, Mary Parks; and her children and grandchildren; his niece, Donna Robertson (John); their children and grandchildren. Jack grew up in Philadelphia and moved to Pasco County Florida. He worked for Sears and was an esteemed sales person for almost 40 years. He belonged to all the military clubs and was proud to have served in the Air Force. By Jacks request, a private graveside service for his family will take place at an undisclosed date.



