WOLFE, John McRae 76, a lifelong resident of Tampa, passed away peacefully May 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Pat; son, John McRae II, son Brian (Katy); three adored grandchildren, Maggie, Emmy, and James; and his brother, Lester (Vicki). He was a member of St. Andrews Church, 50 years teaching Sunday School and was Sr. Warden. In 2004, ordained as an Episcopal Deacon, serving at St Mary's for 10 years, and still affectionally known as Deacon Wolfe. He attended Gorrie, Wilson, Plant 1961, and UT on a music scholarship. While getting his MBA at USF, he met his poopsie Pat. John was on Boards for UT Trustees (Athletic Chair), Tampa East Sertoma Club, Berkeley, Leadership Tampa, Economic Club, DI Civic Assoc; Hospice, Tampa Sister Cities, and F.W. & P.C.O Region XII. Also, a member of TYCC, YMKG, and UClub. John enjoyed his very early workout group, Friday West Tampa coffee with band mates, lunch at American Legion 138, and especially sneaking out for ice cream. His sales firm covered the SE, and he was well respected for industrial and commercial paint coatings, pavers, and terrazzo flooring. Many customers became lifelong friends. John loved elephants and thus named his business Pachyderm. We will never forget him either. A private family memorial service will be held. A celebration of his life will be at a later summer date. Thank you to the staff at Bayshore Pointe for their compassionate care. Memorial gifts should be sent to St. Andrew's Foundation, 509 E. Twiggs St, 33602 or University of Tampa Athletics Sword & Shield Club, 401 W. Kennedy, 33606-1490. Please visit: www.blountcurrymacdill for full obituary.



