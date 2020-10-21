Johnann McILWAIN

McILWAIN, Johnann (Ferlita) passed away after a brief illness September 20, 2020 at her home in Palm Springs, California. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Celia Ferlita. Johann was born and raised in Tampa, attending Sacred Heart Academy and graduating from Memorial High School. She was a graduate of the University of Miami where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. Johnann started her marketing career in Atlantic City, NJ, where she was on the marketing staff for the Merv Griffin Hotels. After Atlantic City, she spent a short time on the personal staff of Donald Trump in New York City (long before he became President). She lived for many years in Las Vegas where she was the first woman to head up the marketing department of a major Las Vegas hotel casino. She then went on to serve as a marketing consultant to various casinos around the country owned by Native American tribes. Johnann retired to Palm Springs and spent her retirement years cooking for friends and traveling. At her request, there will be no service.



