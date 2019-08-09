JOHNSON, Johnne Mae "Boozie" (Davis) Clearwater, transitioned Saturday, August 3, 2019. A native life long resident, she leaves loving memories to her daughter, Daphne Johnson-McCluster; seven grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren; her twin brother, John (Willie Wee); sister, Maeola Jerrido and other relatives. Funeral services are Saturday, August 10, 2019 11 am at Bayview Baptist Church, 825 Howard Street, Clearwater with Visitation today 6-8 pm at funeral home. Smith-Young FH & CS
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2019