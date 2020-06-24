BOGHICH, Johnnie Virginia On Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 88 years of age, Johnnie Virginia went home to be with Jesus. Johnnie was born February 26, 1932 in Vernon, FL to John and Eliza (Crofton) Parish. On May 24, 1952, she married Mark L. Boghich Jr. and they remained married until his death in 1963. Johnnie taught at Mitchell Elementary School for 33 years. She was a Bible Study teacher at Bayshore Baptist Church. Johnnie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and son, Charles. She is survived by her sons, Mark III (Carolyn) and Alex; grandchildren, Marcie (Mike), Sydney, and Natalie; and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at 5 pm Thursday, June 25, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, 605 S. Macdill Ave., and at 1 pm Friday, June 26, First Baptist Church of Tampa, 302 W. Kennedy Blvd., followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1:30 pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store