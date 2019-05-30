LASSETER, Johnnie Mae
81, of St. Petersburg, FL transitioned May 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, J. Arnold Lasseter; two sons, Arnold Lasseter Jr. and Kevin Lasseter; daughters, Aremo Patterson (Marvin), Joanne Lasseter, Annette Lattimer (James), and Deborah Grier (Barry); five siblings; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and other relatives. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 1, 1 pm, at New Jerusalem M.B. Church. Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 4-7 pm, at
Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 30, 2019