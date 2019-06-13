Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Anderson-McQueen Tyrone Chapel
7820 38th Ave N
Saint Petersburg, FL 33710
(727) 547-3773
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnnie Mae Thompson


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Johnnie Mae Thompson Obituary
91, of Gulfport, FL, was born on September 5, 1927 and died June 10, 2019. Johnnie Mae was predeceased by her father, John Rhodes; her mother, Rosetta Rhodes; and two sisters, Evelyn Howland and Marian Hutchins. She was married to Jack Thompson for 62 years until his death on September 3, 2007. For many years she was a bookkeeper for Jack and his brother, George's pool company, Thompson Brothers' Pool Finishers. Johnnie Mae was a precious, beautiful, loving wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma. She is survived by her two daughters, Kathleen Howard (Bill) and Beverly Jerger; four grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, Tyrone, 7820 38th Ave. N.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 13, 2019
