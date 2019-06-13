|
91, of Gulfport, FL, was born on September 5, 1927 and died June 10, 2019. Johnnie Mae was predeceased by her father, John Rhodes; her mother, Rosetta Rhodes; and two sisters, Evelyn Howland and Marian Hutchins. She was married to Jack Thompson for 62 years until his death on September 3, 2007. For many years she was a bookkeeper for Jack and his brother, George's pool company, Thompson Brothers' Pool Finishers. Johnnie Mae was a precious, beautiful, loving wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma. She is survived by her two daughters, Kathleen Howard (Bill) and Beverly Jerger; four grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, Tyrone, 7820 38th Ave. N.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 13, 2019