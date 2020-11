Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Johnnie's life story with friends and family

Share Johnnie's life story with friends and family

RHINES, Johnnie D. 89, born November 6, 1930 in Ashford, AL, departed this life October 30, 2020. She worked 17 years as a healthcare worker at Bon Secours Maria Manor and retired as a Crossing guard at Gulfport Elementary. She's survived by her nephews, Jon Matthews (Charlotte) and Troy Parker; nieces, Joann Norfleet and Sharon Parker Houston; other relatives and friends. Memorial service Friday November 6, 2020 7 pm at Emmanuel Chapel 3501 37th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store