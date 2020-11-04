Or Copy this URL to Share

RHINES, Johnnie D. 89, born November 6, 1930 in Ashford, AL, departed this life October 30, 2020. She worked 17 years as a healthcare worker at Bon Secours Maria Manor and retired as a Crossing guard at Gulfport Elementary. She's survived by her nephews, Jon Matthews (Charlotte) and Troy Parker; nieces, Joann Norfleet and Sharon Parker Houston; other relatives and friends. Memorial service Friday November 6, 2020 7 pm at Emmanuel Chapel 3501 37th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025



