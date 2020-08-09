Johnnie Sellers

SELLERS, Johnnie Sr. "Pete" 93, Devoted Husband, Loving Father and Grandfather passed away peacefully July 24, 2020. He was a long-time resident of Palm Harbor, FL. Johnnie is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Sellers; son, John Sellers, his wife, Lorri; and two grandsons, Austin and Brandon. Johnnie served his country during the Korean war as a corporal in the United States Army, he retired from HP Hood and Coca Cola in 1989. His greatest joy came from time spent with his family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at: Curlew Hills Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store