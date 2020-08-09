1/1
Johnnie Sellers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SELLERS, Johnnie Sr. "Pete" 93, Devoted Husband, Loving Father and Grandfather passed away peacefully July 24, 2020. He was a long-time resident of Palm Harbor, FL. Johnnie is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Sellers; son, John Sellers, his wife, Lorri; and two grandsons, Austin and Brandon. Johnnie served his country during the Korean war as a corporal in the United States Army, he retired from HP Hood and Coca Cola in 1989. His greatest joy came from time spent with his family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at: Curlew Hills Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved