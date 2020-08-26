1/
Johnnie UNION
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
UNION, Johnnie J. Sr. of Safety Harbor, passed Aug. 17, 2020. He was a native and lifelong resident. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Johnnie's music talent and skills including the Guitar, were outstanding. His memory will be cherish by his one daughter; three sons; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be 1 pm, Saturday, with Visitation Friday, 6-8 pm, all at St. John M.B. Church. Smith-Young Funeral Home and Cremation Service

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young's Funeral Home, Inc.
1005 Howard Street
Clearwater, FL 33756
(727) 442-2388
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Young's Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved