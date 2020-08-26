Johnnie UNION

UNION, Johnnie J. Sr. of Safety Harbor, passed Aug. 17, 2020. He was a native and lifelong resident. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Johnnie's music talent and skills including the Guitar, were outstanding. His memory will be cherish by his one daughter; three sons; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be 1 pm, Saturday, with Visitation Friday, 6-8 pm, all at St. John M.B. Church. Smith-Young Funeral Home and Cremation Service



