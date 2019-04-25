Johnny BRINSON

Obituary
BRINSON, Johnny

65, of St. Petersburg, transitioned April 19, 2019. He served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army. He is survived by his loving wife, Theresa Brinson; sons, Johnny Brinson III and Michael Davis; five brothers, Ed Willie Brown, John Brown, Willie Lee Brown, Earl Brown, and Marion Lee Odom; two sisters, Mary Brinson Robertson and Elaine Brown; sister-in-law, Bertha Lowe; 20 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, 3-8 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral service will be Saturday, April 27, 11 am, at Greater St. Paul M.B. Church, 532 33rd St. S. Lawson Funeral Home

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 25, 2019
