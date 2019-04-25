BRINSON, Johnny
65, of St. Petersburg, transitioned April 19, 2019. He served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army. He is survived by his loving wife, Theresa Brinson; sons, Johnny Brinson III and Michael Davis; five brothers, Ed Willie Brown, John Brown, Willie Lee Brown, Earl Brown, and Marion Lee Odom; two sisters, Mary Brinson Robertson and Elaine Brown; sister-in-law, Bertha Lowe; 20 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, 3-8 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral service will be Saturday, April 27, 11 am, at Greater St. Paul M.B. Church, 532 33rd St. S. Lawson Funeral Home
(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 25, 2019