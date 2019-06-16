Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
1959 - 2019
Johnny N. Stanford Obituary
STANFORD, Johnny N.

Born July 9, 1959, passed away at home Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Shirley Stanford. He is survived by his son, Johnny Jr. (J.J.); his twin brother, Donny; his sister, Gina Nasse; and other family members. He spent all his life working in Marine Construction, first for his father at Interbay Marine Construction, then for All American Concrete. He also enjoyed racing, fishing, and air boating. He will be greatly missed. A graveside memorial

service will take place Monday, June 17, 2019, 3 pm at Serenity Gardens Memorial Park. Serenity Funeral Home

SerenityFuneralHomeLargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 16, 2019
