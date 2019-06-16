|
STANFORD, Johnny N.
Born July 9, 1959, passed away at home Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Shirley Stanford. He is survived by his son, Johnny Jr. (J.J.); his twin brother, Donny; his sister, Gina Nasse; and other family members. He spent all his life working in Marine Construction, first for his father at Interbay Marine Construction, then for All American Concrete. He also enjoyed racing, fishing, and air boating. He will be greatly missed. A graveside memorial
service will take place Monday, June 17, 2019, 3 pm at Serenity Gardens Memorial Park. Serenity Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 16, 2019