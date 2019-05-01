|
|
RUBIO, Johnny R.
39, of Tampa entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Johnny was preceded in death by his mother, Michel Rodriguez; brother, Ernie Rubio; and great-grandmother, Alma Clementi. He is survived by his brother, Michael Martinez; sister, Samantha Martinez; stepfather, Jesus Martinez; grandmother, Joanie Gennaro; aunt, Felicia Minardi; stepsisters, Chimere Santiago, Alexis Fuller, and Nichole Roque; and best friend forever, Gino Lucas, Jr. A visitation will be held from 2-3 pm Saturday, May 4 at Boza and Roel Funeral Home with a service to follow at 3 pm.
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 1, 2019