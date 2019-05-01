Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Johnny R. Rubio Obituary
RUBIO, Johnny R.

39, of Tampa entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Johnny was preceded in death by his mother, Michel Rodriguez; brother, Ernie Rubio; and great-grandmother, Alma Clementi. He is survived by his brother, Michael Martinez; sister, Samantha Martinez; stepfather, Jesus Martinez; grandmother, Joanie Gennaro; aunt, Felicia Minardi; stepsisters, Chimere Santiago, Alexis Fuller, and Nichole Roque; and best friend forever, Gino Lucas, Jr. A visitation will be held from 2-3 pm Saturday, May 4 at Boza and Roel Funeral Home with a service to follow at 3 pm.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 1, 2019
