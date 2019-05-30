CURRY SPENCER, Joi Nicole
36, earned her heavenly wings May 24, 2019. She was known for her generous spirit and loving personality. She leaves behind a grieving husband, Kamion Spencer; newborn son, Kai; mother, Debra Curry; father, Fernando Curry; sisters, Shontavia Curry, Kaila George; niece, Adriahnna Curry; pet, Frosty; and a host of family and friends. Viewing will be held at Zion Hill Mortuary 1700 49th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33707, Friday 6-8 pm, Funeral services at New Hope Baptist Church 2120 19th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712 Saturday, June 1, at 3 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 30, 2019