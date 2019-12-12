Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Anderson-McQueen Tyrone Chapel
7820 38th Ave N
Saint Petersburg, FL 33710
(727) 547-3773
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Anderson-McQueen Tyrone Chapel
7820 38th Ave N
Saint Petersburg, FL 33710
Jon A. McAuliffe

Jon A. McAuliffe Obituary
67, of St. Petersburg, Florida passed away at his home on December 6, 2019, surrounded by his family who loved him dearly. He was born in Miami, Florida and attended the University of Florida, obtaining master's degrees in Geotechnical and Structural Engineering, as well as a Juris Doctorate degree. He was a brilliant engineer, then excelled as a defense attorney. His actions were always guided by his faith in God and a strong moral compass. He was a friend to many, a loving husband to his wife, Daneil, and a devoted father to four sons, John, James, Michael, and Patrick. He will be remembered and missed by all who knew him. Jon's memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 7820 38th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Moffitt Cancer Center. Visit Jon's online guestbook at: www.andersonmcqueen.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 12, 2019
