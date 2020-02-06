BICKFORD, Jon Karl of St. Petersburg, passed away February 1, 2020. Jon was born April 6, 1965 in Lowell, MA. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 30 years, Lucy (Goodwin); and loving father to their children, Riley, Bailey, and Ollie. He is also survived by his parents, Frederick "Bing" and Claire Bickford of Chelmsford, MA; brothers, Norman and Russell and sister, Karyn (Boda); an extended in-law family; adoring nieces and nephews and lifelong friends. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020. In remembrance of Jon, donations may be made to Toys for Tots.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 6, 2020