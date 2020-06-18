I am so sorry for your loss, as your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Not enough words to express of the heart breaking news of Jon's passing. Jon was not only a coworker but also considered family. Jon will always be greatly missed and in our memories. A special memory I will never forget is his smile as he enjoyed telling me the Bucc's gaining 2 team players from the Patriot's and ask if I would now become a fan too.

Betsy Velez

Coworker