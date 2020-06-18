Jon COURSON
1956 - 2020
COURSON, Jon Louis III 64, of Lutz, Florida, born in Chicago, Illinois on May 14, 1956, entered into eternal rest on June 15, 2020. He was a Member of Van Dyke United Methodist Church, and a 1974 graduate of King High School, where he was captain of the golf team. He enjoyed fishing, playing Jai alai, and was an avid fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jon was a financial services account representative for Advent Health. He is survived by his son, Jon Louis Courson IV of Tampa, whom he dearly loved and in whom he took great pride; parents, Jon and Peggy Courson Jr., of Lakeland; sisters, Lyris Newman (Eric) of Tampa, and Elaine Wiseman, of Sun City Center; niece and nephews, Stephanie Wiseman, of Los Angeles, California, Jeff Wiseman (Lindsey), of Cornelius, North Carolina, Drew Newman (Ariel), of Brooklyn, New York, and Greg Courson Jr., of Tampa; and many extended family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Greg Courson Sr. The family will receive friends Friday, June 19 from 10-11 am at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 South County Road 39, Plant City, where a service will follow at 11 am. Due to COVID-19, there will be limited seating, but the service will be live-streamed at facebook.com/hopewellfuneral. Committal to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Plant City. The family requests wearing masks. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Food Pantry, 13115 S. Village Drive, Tampa, FL 33618.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
JUN
19
Service
11:00 AM
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
Funeral services provided by
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL 33567
(813) 737-3128
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 18, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss, as your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Not enough words to express of the heart breaking news of Jon's passing. Jon was not only a coworker but also considered family. Jon will always be greatly missed and in our memories. A special memory I will never forget is his smile as he enjoyed telling me the Bucc's gaining 2 team players from the Patriot's and ask if I would now become a fan too.
Betsy Velez
Coworker
June 18, 2020
Please accept my deepest sympathy for your loss. I was so sad to hear of Jons passing. Sending loving thoughts and prayers your way. May God bless you.
Barbara Rizzo
Coworker
June 18, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Simone Taylor
June 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Jon always made me laugh and when I asked how was he doing, he always replied "peachy". I will miss seeing him and hearing that around the office. I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with him for 14 years and he will be dearly missed.
Tara Clark
Coworker
June 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Hopewell Funeral Home & Cemetery
