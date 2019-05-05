Jon Delano "JD" GOINS (1936 - 2019)
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL
33844
(863)-422-3933
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
GOINS, Jon Delano "JD"

82, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away April 17, 2019. He was born April 28, 1936, in Carbon Glow, Kentucky. JD was predeceased and will be rejoining his parents, James L. Goins and Anna Ellen Raglin Goins; sisters, Lois Jean and Janet; brother, Jack Larue; and niece, Elizabeth Goins. JD is survived by his sister, Joyce Slawson; brother, James L. "Bud" Goins; sons, Gary Goins, Gregg Goins; daughter, Wendy Goins; granddaughter, Ashley Goins DeWitt. A service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 4 pm at the Oak Ridge Funeral Home, 1001 E. Grace Ave., Haines City, FL. 863-422-3933. Please consider memorial donations to the Robert Bruton Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Roy Adams, at 5409 Choyce Ct., Winston Salem, NC, 27106, and the American Children's Home, 3844 NC Highway 8, Lexington, NC, 27292, c/o Kat Berrier [email protected] 336-425-5534, 336-357-7126
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 5, 2019
