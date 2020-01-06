MYNATT, Jon Powell passed away Oct. 4, 2019 and would have been 55 today. He is prede-ceased by his parents, G.P. Mynatt Jr. and Ann Powell Mynatt as well as the love of his life Alexandra Kahn. He is survived by his daughter, DeAnna Kahn; brothers, Chuck, Jeff, Jay, and Joseph Mynatt; sister, Michele Mynatt Freydberg; and girlfriend, Maria Milana. He was a graduate of USF and earned his masters from NYU. Jon was a self taught musician playing the guitar, piano, and cello and wrote and recorded his own music. He was the life and laughter of our family. Happy Heavenly Birthday.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 6, 2020