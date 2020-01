MYNATT, Jon Powell passed away Oct. 4, 2019 and would have been 55 today. He is prede-ceased by his parents, G.P. Mynatt Jr. and Ann Powell Mynatt as well as the love of his life Alexandra Kahn. He is survived by his daughter, DeAnna Kahn; brothers, Chuck, Jeff, Jay, and Joseph Mynatt; sister, Michele Mynatt Freydberg; and girlfriend, Maria Milana. He was a graduate of USF and earned his masters from NYU. Jon was a self taught musician playing the guitar, piano, and cello and wrote and recorded his own music. He was the life and laughter of our family. Happy Heavenly Birthday.