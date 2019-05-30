ZORIAN, Jon Paul
75, passed away May 23, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents John and Adrienne Zorian and his son, Jon Patrick Zorian. He is survived by his son, Justin Paul Zorian; sister, Noelle Zorian Malcom; nephew, Tom Heineman; niece, Nancy Reinhardt (Shane); several great-nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as Debbie Zorian, and an abundance of dear friends and colleagues. Jon graduated from the University of Georgia with a B.S. degree in psychology, was a 30 year veteran in the racing industry, was inducted into the NHRA Drag Racing Hall of Fame in 1993, was the Captain and founding member and office of the Boca Grande Fishing Guides Association, and a Corporate Trainer for 20 plus years for Ferman Automotive Management Services. Jon's legacy, beyond his many lifetime accomplishments, was his dedication and passion in all that he believed in and his incredible acts of kindness. He touched so many lives and will be profoundly missed. Justin wishes to express his deepest gratitude to the Ferman "family" for their unwavering thoughtfulness and support for his father. Visitation will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 12:30-2:00 pm, with funeral service 2 pm, both at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Limona Cemetery, 1698 Limona Road, Brandon, FL 33510. Please sign the online guestbook at
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 30, 2019