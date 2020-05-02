PREISS, Jon William 78, of St. Petersburg, Florida passed away April 23, 2020. He was born September 15, 1941 in Canton, Ohio to the late William and Anna (Beachy) Preiss. Before moving to Florida in 1981, Jon owned and operated Preiss Sheet Metal in Canton, Ohio. He retired locally from BCH Mechanical where he was an estimator and project manager. Jon was an enthusiastic sports fan and enjoyed watching them- usually from his recliner along with his diet coke as many friends know. Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Cynthia M. Preiss; beloved children, Jon Preiss (Diann), Diane Preiss, Denise Dittman (Ted), Jimmy Preiss; six grandchildren, and extended family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jon's memory to the SPCA of Tampa Bay at www.spcatampabay.org. Condolences can be shared at www.andersonmcqueen.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 2, 2020.