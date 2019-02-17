TOIGO, Jon William



of Dunedin, passed away at home from natural causes at age 59, February 12, 2019. He was born in Springfield, IL, November 2, 1959. Jon held Bachelor's and Master's degrees from The Catholic University of America and a Professor Honorario in Computer Technology from Universidad Abierta Interamericana. Jon was founder and chairman of Toigo Partners International, and the Data Management Institute. An outspoken technology consumer advocate and vendor watchdog, Jon was the author of 11 books, including "The Holy Grail of Data Storage Management", and the classic "Disaster Recovery Planning" series, as well as a widely read blog, DrunkenData.com, and more than 3000 articles for business technology media. He was incredibly dedicated, passionate and honest. Jon was a big-hearted and generous man who gladly shared his hard-won fortunes with his family, friends, and even strangers in need. He extended his table and never heightened his fence, and would always want to help someone out of a jam in any way he could. Jon had a dark and wicked sense of humor, a real lust for life, and a deep and abiding appreciation of good food from all over the world. Jon traveled to six continents and collected t-shirts and refrigerator magnets from almost every country he visited. An avid gardener, Jon loved to grow tomatoes, eggplant, cucumbers, and many different kinds of hot peppers. He was also a huge movie fan, especially of the science fiction and horror genres, and a music lover who enjoyed playing his bass, various guitars, and mandolin. Jon was the father of six children, Alexandra and Maximilian from his first marriage, and Mercedes, Vincent "Guy," Carrie Loretta, and Isabella from his last marriage. And he was also a second father to every child whoever visited his home. Jon is also survived by his wife of more than 23 years, Margaret; his mother, Esther; his brothers, Mark and Dante; and his sisters, Michelle Siegrist, Denice Riley, Cindy Brittin, Marguerite "Peggy" Toigo, Martine "Tina" Ward, Bess "Missy" Garret, and Jennifer Rourk; as well as many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill; sister, Leslie Craven; and brother, Billy. "Of all the souls I have encountered in my travels, his was the most... human." - Captain Kirk, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held Friday, February 22, 2019, 1:30 pm, at St. Cecelia Catholic Church, 820 Jasmine Way, Clearwater, FL 33756. Immediately followed by food and drinks at the Toigo home, 1538 Patricia Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698. A private burial will take place on a later date.



ALife Tribute- Largo Chapel Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary